Bell County school superintendents support the Texas Education Agency’s decision to not issue an accountability rating to districts and campuses for another year, but — as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on — some said the state is not going far enough for students and educators.
While districts won’t get their state-issued grades, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said Thursday students will still have to take the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test this spring. The A-F ratings are based on student performance on the standardized test.
“I’m grateful that TEA realized what all Texans knew — an A-F accountability rating makes no sense in the midst of a pandemic,” Belton schools Superintendent Matt Smith said. “I hope the soul searching continues and that research and best practice is considered before the administration of the STAAR test. High-stakes standardized testing does not motivate students or teachers to grow and learn.”
Morath has defended the exams and said the STAAR test must go on as a way to determine how much learning students have lost since March, when the coronavirus crisis hit, The Texas Tribune reported.
Michael Novotny, the Salado Independent School District superintendent, supports TEA’s decision to continue the STAAR test this year.
“Students will inevitably be taking these exams again in 2022 when we have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Novotny said. “If we didn’t administer the STAAR tests this year, there would have been a three-year gap since the last time students took these exams in 2019. The STAAR tests will provide the students, parents and teachers important feedback regarding how the students are doing in reading, writing, mathematics, science and social studies.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott disagreed that the STAAR is necessary in the spring.
“Deciding that a statewide assessment is necessary to determine such impact assumes that local teachers and educators do not have real-time progress monitoring in place to measure student outcomes.” Ott said. “School districts are well-versed in formative assessments and run numerous reports on academic progress regularly. Further, school districts could report these impacts in a more valid and reliable way than a statewide assessment.”
Academy ISD Superintendent Billy Harlan said TEA’s Thursday announcement was not a surprise.
“I think we all understand that the state will always need some form of accountability for student performance,” Harlan said. “Local districts will monitor student performance with or without the state’s A-F accountability system.”
A bigger problem, Ott said, is with high school students.
“High school students are required to pass end-of-course exams to qualify for a Texas high school diploma,” he said. “Last spring, these requirements were relaxed and allowed students to use alternative means (such as portfolios) to demonstrate evidence of learning. These alternative measures satisfied graduation requirements in place of the STAAR exams. TISD would like to see this process replicated for this year.”
The state has said elementary and middle school students who fail the STAAR in the spring can be promoted to the next grade — if the district allows, according to the Tribune. TEA has yet to issue any guidance about high school students.
“With the recent decision to suspend the A-F Accountability System, we are now holding high school students to a higher accountability measure than school districts,” Ott said, adding he is working with local legislators in an attempt to ease graduation requirements for the spring.
Harlan wants more local control for accountability.
“It is my hope that TEA will begin to consider local accountability systems tailored to the needs and expectations of each community and independent school system,” he said.
The Belton ISD superintendent said the state needs to seize this moment and create a better accountability system.
“We have a window of opportunity to make meaningful change to assessment practices in our state, and I would like to see our leaders take that opportunity,” Smith said. “Students and families in Texas deserve a meaningful school accountability system and thoughtful, state-wide support for assessment practices that promote true learning.”
Telegram staff writer Joel Valley contributed to this report.