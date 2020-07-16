More than half of Bell County’s reported COVID-19 cases have occurred since July 1, according to local health data.
Just this month 1,252 residents have contracted the coronavirus. That is greater than the cases reported in March, April, May and June combined.
On Thursday, the Bell County Public Health District reported the number of people recovering from the highly contagious virus outpaced the amount of new infections. An additional 83 infections were confirmed while 137 residents recuperated from the coronavirus, according to the health district.
“Today we reached 2,461 cases, have now exceeded 30,000 cumulative tests and added a substantial number of recoveries,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
So far, 764 residents have recovered from the coronavirus. Robison-Chadwell expects that figure to continue to climb for the foreseeable future.
“You are likely to see recoveries jump in the coming days as a large number of people are entering their recovery period at the same time,” the county’s top public health official said. “We use a time-based recovery method. If it has been at least 14 days since the case was reported and the individual has not passed or is not hospitalized then they are considered recovered.”
Despite Robison-Chadwell’s expectation that the number of recoveries will jump soon, the rate of positive COVID-19 tests will likely keep climbing.
The rate was 8.11 percent Thursday. That figure is nearly triple the 2.8 percent rate that the Bell County Public Health District reported a month ago on June 16. At least 30,330 tests have been performed in Bell County.
Thursday marked the second consecutive day where Bell County had around 80 new cases. The county had 86 cases Wednesday — just a day after the county saw its highest daily increase of 140 new infections.
Young Bell County residents continue to be a concern for local officials.
Residents in their 20s continue to be the age group with the greatest number infections, accounting for 602 cases. That is 154 more cases than residents in their 30s — which, with 448 cases, are the second most affected age group.
Currently, 1,975 Bell County residents younger than 60 have tested positive for COVID-19. That is more than 80 percent of all reported infections.
The health district did not report any new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, So far, 15 residents have died.