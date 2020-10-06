The Bell County Public Health District identified three new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.
There have now been 5,615 cumulative cases in Bell County, and at least 5,166 people have reportedly recovered.
“We did unfortunately add to our total number of deaths,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “One was a male in his 30s from Temple, another a female in her 60s from Temple and finally a male in his 50s from Killeen.”
Despite the three deaths, which brought the death toll to 87, Robison-Chadwell said the health district is glad to see active cases drop to 362 — two fewer than Monday.
“Today we added very slightly more recoveries than new cases bringing our active number of cases down, which is exactly what we want to see,” she said. “The data shows our trend remaining mostly level, but we did add just over 20 cases today and we may add to that total tomorrow if we receive additional cases this afternoon.
Killeen also is edging closer to 2,000 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 after logging the city’s 1,858th known infection, according to the Bell County Public Health District. Killeen accounts for 34.9 percent of Bell County’s reported cases.
Local school districts
Elementary schools are responsible for more than 50 percent of Belton Independent School District’s active cases. There are two cases at Belton High, two at Sparta Elementary, one at High Point Elementary, one at Southwest Elementary and one at “other departments / buildings.”
The Killeen Independent School District hit 10 cases for the week on Tuesday, bringing its total to 124 since March 16. The latest cases came from three students and seven staff members.
The Salado Independent School District has not reported a case of COVID-19 in more than a week with the last known infection on Sept. 27.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard, which is currently showing cases logged between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6, shows 10 active cases: six at Temple High, two at Lamar Middle School, one at Jefferson Elementary and one attributed to “auxiliary.”