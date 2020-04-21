LabCorp, a global life sciences company, has received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use of its COVID-19 at-home test kits.
The authorization permits nasal swab specimens to be collected at home using the Pixel by LabCorp test kit if recommended by a healthcare provider after completing a COVID-19 questionnaire.
The kits will be offered through the company’s Pixel by LabCorp platform and initially be made available to healthcare workers and first responders who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or may be symptomatic. LabCorp intends to make COVID-19 self-collection kits available to consumers in the coming weeks.
“LabCorp continues to develop new ways to help patients and healthcare providers fight the COVID-19 crisis through our leading testing capabilities and deep scientific and research expertise,” said Adam Schechter, president and CEO of LabCorp. “Our at-home collection kits are designed to make it easier and safer to test healthcare workers and first responders during this important time.”
LabCorp’s COVID-19 test home collection kit has not been FDA cleared or approved, has been authorized by FDA under an EUA, and has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens.