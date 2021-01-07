BitBar, a retro video game arcade and bar in Temple, has delayed its grand opening plans for this weekend due to COVID-19 restrictions that prompted the closure of bars.
“Unfortunately, we will not be able to open this Friday as anticipated due to the Governor’s Executive Order GA-32. All bars in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas. Milam and Mills Counties are being forced to close once again,” BitBar posted on its Facebook page Thursday.
The bar, 2501 Airport Road, said it will seek a new permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to reopen as a restaurant.
“We are in the process of changing our designation from a bar to a restaurant,” BitBar said in its post. “As soon as the new permit arrives from TABC, we will reschedule the Grand Opening.”
The facility said it is available for private gatherings.