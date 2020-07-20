The Central Texas Food Bank announced Monday that a $129,672 grant from the Walmart Foundation will help secure and distribute more fresh produce to families in need.
The grant — which comes as more people are relying on donated food during the coronavirus crisis — helped the food bank purchase a new refrigerated semi-truck trailer and bagging equipment that allows just-in-time delivery of produce to several of its partner food pantries, a news release said.
The equipment helps increase the organization’s yearly produce distribution capacity by nearly 700,000 pounds, Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank, said in the release.
“One in seven people in Central Texas struggle with hunger and we’re seeing even higher numbers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chubbs said. “People who face hunger do not have regular access to enough food for a healthy, active life. With this grant, we’re not just providing fresh produce to people in a time of great need, we also hope to improve health outcomes.”
Clients will see an expanded variety of nutritious produce when and where it is needed through higher-volume distribution.
The new refrigerated trailer and bagging equipment allows produce items to have up to a 10-day shelf life. In addition, the Central Texas Food Bank will be able to collaborate with other food banks, helping to reduce freight costs for produce.
Research shows that communities with the highest rates of food insecurity face a higher risk of health-related diseases, according to the release. The Feeding America network of food banks, of which the Central Texas Food Bank is a member, has secured 1.5 billion pounds of fruits and vegetables for families in need, the release said.
Walmart and the Walmart Foundation provide donations of both food and funds to the Feeding America nationwide network of 200 member food banks.
In just the last five years, the Central Texas Food Bank has received more than $800,000 in grants and donations from Walmart’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change” campaigns.
For information, visit centraltexasfoodbank.org.