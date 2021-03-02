The Bell County Public Health District identified three new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, as active cases reached 483 — 24 more than Monday.
“We added three deaths today for a total of 377,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Those deaths include a man in his 60s from Bell County, a woman in her 60s from Belton (and) a woman in her 90s from Temple.”
Although Bell County saw its incidence rate slightly increase to 133.1 per 100,000 people, Robison-Chadwell said the health district is hopeful that it will resume a decline soon.
“We are now at 20,562 with 19,702 recoveries,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Area school districts
The Belton Independent School District has 13 active COVID-19 cases spanning 10 of its campus populations: two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, two at Leon Heights Elementary, two at Lake Belton High, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Southwest Elementary, one at Lake Belton Middle School, one at North Belton Middle School, one at South Belton Middle School, one at Belton High and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
These cases represent about 0.09 percent of Belton ISD’s population, according to district data.
On Monday, Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said his district had zero active cases of COVID-19.
“We have not had any new reported cases of Salado ISD students or employees diagnosed with COVID-19 since Friday, Feb. 12,” Novotny said in his daily newsletter on Monday.
Since tracking began in March 2020, Salado ISD has reported 191 COVID-19 infections.
Temple ISD’s latest seven-day COVID-19 report — tracking cases logged between Feb. 23 and March 1 — also showed zero infections. Administrators are expected to update this information around 5 p.m.