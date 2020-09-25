The Bell County Public Health District reached 5,000 recoveries from COVID-19 on Friday, as 47 new cases were identified — bringing the count to 5,367. Deaths remained at 81.
There are now 283 active cases in Bell County, according to health district data.
Killeen leads Bell County cities in known cases with 1,893 cases, while Temple trails closely behind with 1,762 documented infections. Belton’s 76513 ZIP code has logged 713 cases, and Harker Heights has totaled 342 confirmed cases.
Bell County infections, which include small towns and unincorporated areas, have registered 657 confirmed cases.
Women continue to account for the most confirmed infections in Bell County, contributing to 54 percent of Bell County’s positive tests.
The Texas Department of State Health Services Friday reported data of an estimated 3,306 new coronavirus cases in the state. There also were 97 newly reported deaths statewide, according to their COVID-19 dashboard.
Local school districts
The Killeen Independent School District is inching toward 100 lab-confirmed cases since March 16, after a student at an elementary school was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus on Friday. Killeen has totaled 90 infections to date: 23 cumulative student and 67 cumulative staff cases.
There are four active cases in the Belton Independent School District: one at the Belton Early Childhood School and three at Belton High.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day reporting period of Sept. 19 through Sept. 25 shows seven cases at three campuses: three at Temple High, three at Kennedy-Powell Elementary and one at Lamar Middle School.
Salado Independent School District has not had any reported cases of COVID-19 for students or employees since Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Higher education
From Aug. 1 to Sept. 25, there were 103 cases of individuals at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’ isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 — 75 of which were closed cases.
UMHB’s COVID-19 dashboard, which records self-reported cases, did not reflect any new infections since last week. New information is usually provided online at go.umhb.edu/coronavirus/covid-19 by 5 p.m. on Fridays, according to the dashboard.
Texas A&M-Central Texas has reported seven student cases and four employee infections since March. The university’s most recent update came on Sept. 18, which can be accessed online at tamuct.edu/covid19. These cases only reflect those reported to the Safety and Risk Management Office on campus, according to Texas A&M-Central Texas.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 5,367; 5,003 recovered; 283 active; 81 dead*, 58 with comorbidities
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) there are currently 25 people hospitalized, 4 less than Thursday
Temple: 1,762 cases, 33 deaths
Killeen: 1,893 cases, 21 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 713 cases, 12 deaths
Harker Heights: 342 cases, 7 deaths
Other: 657 cases, 8 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 47,731 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/y3pafeu7to access the new Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.