After repeatedly shuffling their academic calendar in response to COVID-19, Temple ISD is ready to bid seniors farewell at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium.
“It’s going to be really nice. I’m so excited,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “I think there are a lot of things they’ll remember about being a part of TISD ... All the knowledge they gained, experiences they had with classmates and performing extracurricular activities.”
Relocation to Crusader Stadium — 905 University Drive in Belton — came after Gov. Greg Abbott prohibited indoor graduation ceremonies in an executive order on May 5.
Ott emphasized how he hopes seniors will remember how the school district responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We always wanted to do something beyond just a virtual graduation. We wanted seniors to have their classmates with them, and have as many guests in the stands rooting for them as possible,” Ott said. “I hope the way we responded is something they can use to remember to always be perseverant.”
Texas Education Agency safety protocols will be followed, including a cap on the number attendees allowed inside the stadium’s grounds. This cap will be enforced with a ticketing system, as each graduate has received two tickets for guests. Persons without a ticket will not be allowed inside.
However, a livestream of the graduation will be available on Temple ISD’s YouTube page, Temple ISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
“UMHB has all the infrastructure in place at the stadium … So all we need to do is login to our channel,” Hernandez said.
Temple ISD also followed guidance from Dr. John Midturi, an infectious disease physician with Baylor Scott & White, since learning they could hold an in-person ceremony — correspondence Midturi has participated in out of goodwill.
“He is doing it out of expertise and goodwill,” Ott said. “We all want to do things the right way and uphold safety standards. What better person than an infectious disease expert. It makes us better anytime we have a true expert on the team.”
To watch the Temple High School graduation, visit the Temple ISD page on YouTube at https://bit.ly/30BsneO.