The hospitalization rate for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — surged over the weekend into Monday despite a slight decrease Friday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients in the service area was 18.52. This is a 3.35 percent increase over what was reported Sunday, and a 5 percent increase over Friday’s numbers.
The service area remains the region with the second highest rate in the state after Trauma Service Area R in the Galveston area.
As hospitalizations go up, the Bell County Public Health District reported Monday that the county’s active cases also rose over the weekend by 134 to now 1,099 cases.
The county’s dashboard also showed a rise in incidence rates of the virus, which now shows 302.8 cases per 100,000 people. This is the highest rate the county has seen since Feb. 11, which saw 327.3 cases per 100,000 people.
Deaths remain at 471, the health district said.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said Monday during Commissioners Court that he talks to the county’s health providers almost every day.
“They continue to see significant increases in COVID-19 inpatients in their hospitals, as well as significant numbers in their ICU,” Blackburn said. “The numbers continue to spike and they have not seen as of yet any decline in those numbers.”
Blackburn said the two things hospitals have told him is that they need more medical staff to handle the surge of cases, and that they need more people to get vaccinated.
To free up more staff, Blackburn said, the local providers are making internal adjustments and delaying elective surgeries.
Deke Jones, spokesman for Baylor Scott & White, the system’s Temple hospital is stretched by a rising number of COVID-19 cases. To address this, he said, the provider is working with patients and doctors to reschedule non-emergency procedures.
Jones said the rapidly rising number of cases seen locally, and throughout the county, is due to the delta variant of the virus.
“The delta variant is the most contagious and dangerous strain we have seen to date, leading to exponentially increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization,” Jones said. “The overwhelming majority of these cases are among the unvaccinated.”
Salado vaccinations
To get more people vaccinated, DSHS partnered with Nomi Health to hold a vaccination clinic Saturday in Salado at its two rest stops along Interstate 35.
The two clinics allowed drivers going both north and south on the highway to quickly stop and get vaccinated if they had not already.
A number of those vaccinated at the rest stops was not immediately available.