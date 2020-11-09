Temple first responders are asking the community to “Fill the Trucks” for a food drive benefiting local food pantries.
The collection drive by Temple Fire & Rescue and the Temple Police Department is part of the 31st annual Food for Families Drive.
The agencies invite the public to help fill the Temple SWAT armored vehicle and the 1939 Diamond T Fire Truck with food donations. Donations will support St. Vincent De Paul of Greater Temple Inc., Love of Christ Food Pantry, Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church and Churches Touching Lives for Christ.
Temple Fire & Rescue and Temple Police will accept drive-through donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at four city locations:
• Fire Station No. 1, 210 N. Third St.
• Fire Station No. 3, 3606 Midway Dr.
• Fire Station No. 4, 411 Waters Dairy Road
• Fire Station No. 7, 8420 W. Adams Ave.
Donations will also be accepted at designated boxes at City Hall, TPD and all Temple Fire & Rescue stations through Nov. 20.
For more information on the Food for Families drive, visit operationfeedingtemple.org.