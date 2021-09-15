Regional hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to increase Wednesday, state data shows.
The Texas Department of State Health Services showed on its dashboard that Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — now had 18.56 percent of its hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. This is an increase of 1 percent compared to Tuesday.
The county also saw another increase in cases Wednesday, now having 2,006 active cases, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Health district officials also showed an increase in the county’s incidence rate to 552.7 cases of the virus per 100,000 people. No new deaths were reported, remaining at 576.
Overall, the county has seen 30,721 cases of the virus over the pandemic, with 28,139 of those cases recovering so far.
School cases
Temple Independent School District reported 19 active and confirmed cases on its dashboard Wednesday along with 16 probable cases on its tracker.
The confirmed cases included three at Temple High School, three at Bonham Middle School and three at Lamar Middle School. One case was reported at Garcia Elementary, four at Jefferson Elementary, one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, one at Scott Elementary and three at Western Hills Elementary.
Belton ISD showed 141 active cases of COVID-19 in the district, including 64 confirmed cases and 74 probable cases. Each of the district’s 18 campuses, as well as its other departments and buildings, have at least one probable or confirmed case.
The cases mean that 0.88 percent of the district’s population of both students and staff members have the virus.
Salado ISD reported 29 cases of the virus in the district. This included five students and two staff members at Thomas Arnold Elementary, eight students at Salado Middle School, 10 students and an employee at Salado High School and three staff members not assigned to a campus.
Killeen ISD showed 304 active cases of the virus on its dashboard Wednesday — 0.62 percent of its population — with 249 students and 55 staff infected.
Milam County
Milam County Judge Steve Young announced the county’s third death from COVID-19 this week on Wednesday.
The county previously reported two deaths on Monday from the virus, with the most recent rising the county’s total to 66.
“This person had no underlying conditions, but died due to COVID,” Young said. “Please get vaccinated.”
Currently, the county has 215 active confirmed cases, with 13 of those currently hospitalized.
Young also pointed to data — recorded between Aug. 1 and Sept. 13 — showing that those between ages 19 and 29 had the most positive cases of the virus while those between ages 10 and 18 placed second.
Vaccine sites
The Texas Department of State Health Services will offer a three-day vaccination in Salado from Friday to Sunday.
The clinic will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at both the northbound and southbound Salado rest areas. The safety rest areas are located at 16801 Interstate 35.
People wishing to get vaccinated can register at the event, with no payment or insurance required.
BELL COUNTY COVID-19 CASES
• Total cases: 30,721, 28,139 recovered, 576 dead
• Temple: 8,750 – up 76 from Tuesday.
• Killeen: 13,004 – up 128 from Tuesday.
• Belton: 3,738 – up 38 from Tuesday.
• Harker Heights: 2,087 – up 14 from Tuesday.
• Other: 3,249 – up 31 from Tuesday.