An employee at the senior living community Meridian of Temple tested positive for COVID-19, Lynn Tushup, the facility’s human resources director, told the Telegram Thursday.
The employee is in self-quarantine, she said.
“Our hope is that our employee has a full and rapid recovery,” Tushup said, adding that she cannot share any additional information because of privacy restrictions.
The Bell County Public Health District also confirmed the case to the Telegram, and identified the employee as a woman.
“A health care worker who works for the Meridian of Temple identified early symptoms consistent with COVID-19 while on shift,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said in a statement to the Telegram. “After her shift she monitored herself and eventually sought to test for COVID-19, testing positive for the virus.”
“The health care worker maintained use of personal protective equipment and social distancing during her shift and did not return to the care facility,” Robison-Chadwell explained. “Bell County Public Health District is working with officials at Meridian to ensure the safety of both residents and employees at the center.”
Meridian of Temple, 4312 S. 31st St., stepped up the safety of its facility at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The human resources director explained Meridian is following guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state of Texas and local governments.
“We will continue to follow the increased precautions that we implemented weeks ago upon first learning that COVID-19 had entered the U.S.,” Tushup said.
The facility increased the frequency and rigor of cleaning and sanitizing common community areas; restricted visitors; canceled all large on-site group events and activities; is practicing social distancing protocols with employees and residents; and is informing residents about the CDC’s COVID-19 prevention resources and recommendations.
Tushup said Meridian is screening all employees daily, including taking their temperatures every time they enter and exit the facility, and requiring them to wear masks.
The Bell County Public Health District said in late March two assisted care facilities in Bell County had positive coronavirus cases. The health district did not disclose the facilities nor how many residents in those facilities tested positive for the virus.
However, Baylor Scott & White did test around 300 people from the two assisted living communities, Robison-Chadwell said at the time.