Another difference in local COVID-19 data maintained by the state of Texas and the Bell County Public Health District emerged this week: The number of deaths.
While local health officials Tuesday reported 18 deaths caused by the coronavirus, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that tally at 26 — a eight-person difference.
Texas DSHS changed their method on Monday, causing the state’s fatalities to grow by more than 600. Nearly 5,900 Texans have died from the virus.
The state agency is now including people whose death certificates state the virus was the cause of their death, the Texas Tribune reported. Previously, the state received their death figures from local public health districts.
Local Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said her entity does not receive vital records, such as birth or death certificates, which are issued by the state.
Using the state’s count would hinder the health district’s data analysis, she explained.
“If we matched our count to the state we would be unable to share anything more than just the count as we would have no additional information available to us,” the county’s top public health official told the Telegram. “We would not know age, gender, location or any such data.”
Until the state finds a way to share their data with local officials, the Bell County Public Health District will continue to use its method of counting deaths, Robison-Chadwell said.
“The state is using a data source not available to local health departments, but it is my understanding that attempts to remedy that are underway,” she said.
The health district’s current way of counting deaths is straightforward: “We receive a notification from a hospital and verify the death,” the health district director said.
Robison-Chadwell acknowledged local death figures could be undercounted.
“It’s possible,” Robison-Chadwell said. “If someone passes away out of state or county we may not get the notification. Historically, deaths are also reported to the state and not typically to local public health agencies so it’s possible some deaths have not been reported locally by virtue of that not being the typical process.”
This is not the only difference between local and state coronavirus data.
The Telegram previously reported COVID-19 case counts between the state and Bell County Public Health District would have discrepancies because of Fort Hood.
The military installation — which spans over Bell and Coryell counties — reports its COVID-19 numbers directly to the state. Soldiers who live off post are counted in the health district’s data.
“The reason we’re not doing that is because we don’t investigate those cases. Those cases are handled by Fort Hood by their staff,” Robison-Chadwell told the Bell County Commissioners Court in mid-April.
That discrepancy continued Tuesday. The health district reported 3,125 cases — an increase of 89 from Monday, the highest daily increase since July 21 when 84 cases were reported. The state Tuesday afternoon pegged that number at 3,142.
“We did see a little bit of a surge today, which has been typical for Tuesday reporting with 89 new cases today,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The health district noticed a pattern in local COVID-19 data involving youths and community spread.
“We are seeing a continued uptick in those under 20 years of age as more children get tested, but the virus does seem mild in most kids,” Robison-Chadwell said. “However, evidence is showing that kids can still spread the virus and we are seeing it move through households very easily.”
“So we continue to ask for vigilance with social distancing, masking if social distancing isn’t possible, and hand washing in order to try and contain this and avoid bringing it into your homes in the first place,” the health district director added.
So far, 1,609 residents have recovered from COVID-19 — a 107-person increase from Monday.
Bell County’s seven-day average remained at 51 on Tuesday. That is the same figure the health district reported Monday.
The county’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests continued its upward climb. It was 9.22 percent on Tuesday. At least 33,881 tests have been performed in Bell County.
In Milam County, officials reported two residents are hospitalized. Milam County Judge Steve Young said one person is in an intensive care unit at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Milam County has at least 293 COVID-19 cases, with 250 recoveries.
“How bad it will be is up to each of us to keep it at bay. People don’t want to heed the warnings, and that amazes me,” Young said. “In the beginning, they accused me of tyranny or being Communist because I said everyone needed to wear masks.”
Telegram staff writer Deborah McKeon contributed to this report.