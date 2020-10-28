Voters going to the polls in Bell County and throughout Texas will now be required to wear face masks after a federal judge’s ruling Wednesday.
Voters and poll workers had been allowed the option to choose whether or not they would wear a mask, following an exemption in Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide mask mandate. U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam said in his ruling that he believes that the exemption for polling places, “creates a discriminatory burden on black and Latino voters.”
The Texas Tribune reported that the Texas attorney general’s office is arguing the legal fight is happening too late, with more than 7 million early votes cast so far in the state.
The plaintiffs in the case argued in court that the exemption is a violation of the federal Voting Rights Act because it discriminates against black and Latino voters who are more likely to be harmed by the coronavirus.
“Black and Latino Texans … are more likely to become infected and more likely to suffer severe illness or to die of COVID-19. Black and Latino voters in Texas also face longer lines at the polls, increasing their risk of transmission by exposing them to crowds of other voters and poll workers,” the plaintiffs wrote in their renewed argument before Pulliam last week. “Under these conditions, black and Latino voters must choose between not voting or risking their lives or the lives of their loved ones to vote. White voters do not face the same level of risk.”
Interim Bell County Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said he has not received any communication yet from the Secretary of State’s office about how to respond to the ruling, and doesn’t plan to change what the county is doing until guidance is received. The county doesn’t know when the guidance might come.
Currently, polling locations in the county allow voters to choose if they wear masks, and voters can be required to lower their masks for identification purposes by poll workers.
Wednesday also saw the number of ballots cast so far during this year’s early voting period pass 85,797 — the total number of votes cast during the 2012 election.
The county saw an additional 5,421 votes cast Wednesday — the 16th day of early voting — for a total of 89,382 votes so far this election.These additional votes mean the county has now seen 41.38 percent of the 215,974 registered voters turn in a ballot — 5.45 percent more than early voting in 2016, which saw 35.93 percent turnout of registered voters.
Temple resident Sharika Bennett said she was pleased to see the large amount of voters that have been coming out this year and happy to hear of the ruling requiring voters to wear masks.
Bennet said she knew that she needed to vote early this year because of her health, coming out in a jacket to fight against the cold.
“I think everyone should vote, regardless of who they vote for,” Bennett said. “I need to vote early because I am a sick person, I got diabetes and other health problems. I was trying to (vote with) a mail-in ballot, but I guess I didn’t make it in time to do that.”
There are still two days left for early voting in the county, with polling sites open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today and Friday. Election Day is Tuesday.