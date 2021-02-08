The Bell County Public Health District announced 11 new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, as cumulative cases near 20,000. Active cases dropped to 1,370 — 137 fewer than its last update on Friday.
“It is with great sadness that we received reports today of 11 new deaths, bringing the total number of our citizens who have lost their lives to this pandemic to 276,” Dr. Janice Smith, local health authority for Bell County, told the Telegram. “As stated before, deaths are reported to us from the State, and there is a lag in reporting, so many of these deaths occurred over the past couple of weeks.”
On Thursday, Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said local health officials anticipated that COVID-19 related deaths in Bell County would rise.
“I expect to see more added for the next several days as we receive certificate updates from our period of high hospitalizations,” she said at the time.
The county death toll is now 276: 102 in Temple, 80 in Killeen, 42 in Belton, 31 in Bell County and 21 in Harker Heights. Bell County has now totaled 19,669 cases, and at least 18,299 people have recovered to date, according to the health district.
Hospitalization rate
“I have potentially good news … if we can go today, tomorrow and Wednesday we should be back under the 15 percent (threshold) for seven consecutive days,” Blackburn said during a Monday meeting. “In fact, if we make it to Wednesday, and our hospital beds are occupied by less than 15 percent of COVID-19 patients, then I intend to file the appropriate paperwork with the state to relieve the state-imposed restrictions on some of our businesses.”
However, data released from the Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday showed that Trauma Service Area L — a region that includes Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties — surpassed the 15 percent threshold again on Sunday with a hospitalization rate of 19.63 percent.
Businesses, which include restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, gyms, museums and libraries, were ordered to reduce occupancy to 50 percent on Jan. 5, after Blackburn received a letter from Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, confirming that Trauma Service Area L was considered to be “a high hospitalization area.”
Area school districts
The Belton Independent School District has 35 active cases across 16 campuses on Monday: 11 at Belton High, six at Lake Belton Middle School, four at Sparta Elementary, three at Belton Middle School, two at Charter Oak Elementary, two at South Belton Middle School, one at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one at High Point Elementary, one at Lakewood Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary, one at Tarver Elementary, one at Lake Belton High and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
Belton ISD also attributed an additional three cases to “other departments / buildings,” according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. These 38 combined cases represent about 0.26 percent of its population, according to district data.
Meanwhile, Salado ISD has 25 active cases after its latest infections were confirmed on Sunday.
“Two eighth-grade students at Salado Middle School and an employee not assigned to a campus tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter on Monday.
Killeen ISD has totaled 102 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases — 65 students and 37 employees — in the last seven days, bringing its cumulative total to 1,252 cases since March 16, according to district data.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report, which last logged COVID-19 cases reported between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5 on Friday, showed 11 infections: three at Temple High, two at Bonham Middle School, two at Jefferson Elementary, one at Lamar Middle School, one at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, one at Raye-Allen Elementary and one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary.
The district’s dashboard typically updates by 5 p.m. on weekdays.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 19,669; 18,299 recovered; 1,370 active, 137 less than Friday; 276 dead*, 167 with comorbidities (60.73 percent)
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) 107 people listed as hospitalized, 4 less than Friday. 22 ICU beds listed as available, 4 less than Friday.
Temple: 6,044 cases (52 more than listed Friday), 102 deaths
Killeen: 7,660 cases (63 more than Friday), 80 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 2,593 cases (28 more than Friday), 42 deaths
Harker Heights: 1,328 cases (9 more than Friday), 21 deaths
Other: 2,044 cases (21 more than Friday), 31 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 84,815 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to tdtnews.com/coronavirus/ to access the Bell County COVID-19 dashboard, hotline phone number, online waitlist, second dose appointments, to be a vaccine distribution volunteer and the VA COVID website.