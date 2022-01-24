Three Central Texas school districts welcomed back students Monday morning after closing schools last week due to staff shortages and a rise of COVID-19 cases.
Salado, Academy and Jarrell independent school districts all resumed classes Monday.
“We had a great day back to school today after our three school day closure last week,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said. “Our COVID-19 case numbers have also dropped significantly. Last Tuesday, we had 129 students and employees test positive within the previous seven days. Today, we have only 49 students and employees that tested positive within the last seven days.”
Novotny said about eight employees were absent Monday, a vast improvement from the 45 missing last week.
“We are excited to have our students and employees back in school, and we are thankful that all of them that contracted COVID-19 are successfully recovering or have already recovered,” he said.
Billy Harlan, Academy ISD superintendent, echoed Novotny’s sentiment about students returning to their campuses.
“It was incredibly nice to see almost everyone back on campuses (Monday),” he said. “Many of our staff and students are back. Unfortunately, some are still recovering or quarantining per our protocols.”
In Jarrell ISD, Superintendent Tony Hicks said he thanked the staff for their tireless efforts and joyfully welcomed back students to class.
“When our doors opened this morning, the joy was evident in the halls,” Hicks said. “Our students and staff had bright smiles on their faces, ready to be back in school. Preliminary numbers from our campuses and the COVID-19 dashboard show student and staff attendance improved. The decision to close last week was a tough call to make but necessary. It gave the staff time to rest and recover from COVID-19 or COVID-related illnesses.”
Other school cases
Belton Independent School District reported 547 cases of the virus in the district, 142 confirmed and 405 probable Monday.
Belton elementary schools showed 76 cases, 13 at Belton Early Childhood School, 11 at High Point, 11 at Sparta, eight at Chisholm Trail, seven at Pirtle, seven at Lakewood, five at Charter Oak, four at Miller Heights, four at Southwest, four at Tarver, and two at Leon Heights.
Thirty-six of the cases were reported at the middle school level, with 13 at North Belton, nine at Lake Belton, seven at South Belton, and seven at Belton Middle.
Thirty cases were reported at the high school level, with 15 at Belton High, 13 at Lake Belton, and two at Belton New Tech @ Waskow.
Two confirmed cases were reported in other BISD buildings or departments.
Temple ISD showed 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Monday.
The district’s confirmed cases included 11 at Temple High School, ten at Thornton Elementary, eight at Bonham Middle School, eight at Raye-Allen Elementary, seven at Kennedy-Powell, six at Scott Elementary, six at Jefferson Elementary, four at Western Hills Elementary, three at Travis Science Academy, two at Cater, two at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, one at Lamar Middle School, and one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary
Killeen ISD reported 551 new student cases and 240 staff on their dashboard.
County cases
More than 257 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Saturday for a total of 4,937.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 1,360.34 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 43,575 cases reported since the pandemic started, 37,870 have recovered, and 768 people died.
Monday, the health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 223 of the 1,056 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
Vaccines and testing
Testing and vaccinations will continue at Temple’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The site offers testing for those ages 2 and up and any series of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older. The site is extended until Feb. 11
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
Telegram staff writer Joel Valley contributed to this report.
FREE TESTS, MASKS
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtest.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the United States Mail Service. About 400 million N95 masks will be available in the United States free of cost through a federal program. Masks will be available at pharmacies and clinics throughout Bell County starting this week. Walgreens said the pharmacy will have masks beginning Friday.