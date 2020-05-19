JCPenney will fully reopen 24 Texas stores Wednesday, but the Temple store is not on the list, the company announced Tuesday.
The Plano-based company’s stores in Killeen and Waco will open today, bringing the total number of fully opened stores nationwide to 153.
“We’re taking a strategic approach in reopening our stores nationwide and will continue doing so in a phased approach based on guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control) and local and state mandates,” the company said in a news release.
The company’s Temple store is located at Temple Mall, 3111 S. 31st St., Suite 3301. Temple Mall recently reopened with Dillard’s providing in-store shopping.
JCPenney is monitoring CDC guidelines to inform its practices, and taking precautions to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work, such as:
• Contact-free curbside pickup
• Cleaning of the store throughout the day
• Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store
• Contactless checkout
• Masks provided to each associate
• Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards
• Plexiglass shields at open registers
• Associate training on safety practices
• Temporarily reduced store hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney stores in Texas, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney, said in the release. “We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience.”
“We’re taking a strategic approach in reopening our stores nationwide and will continue doing so in a phased approach based on guidance from the CDC and local and state mandates,” DePaul said.
The Killeen store is located at Killeen Mall, 2100 S. W.S. Young Dr., Suite 2000. The Waco store is located at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Dr.