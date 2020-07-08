The Bell County Public Health District identified 118 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, as county testing hit a 6.39 percent positive rate.
The county’s total cases have reached 1,746, and at least 27,341 tests have been administered, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Deaths remain at 13 with the last fatality recorded on June 29.
“No new deaths have been added but there are nine new hospitalizations added,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District, said. “We added 118 cases today and our 7 day rolling average is up to 65.”
“Those under the age of 60 are still driving our case numbers and we ask that people take all necessary preventative measures to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19,” she said.
Killeen continued to account for the most confirmed Bell County cases to date with 631. Temple’s cumulative cases are at 603, Belton at 232 and Harker Heights at 108. Bell County infections, which include small towns and unincorporated areas, have now registered 172 confirmed cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services Wednesday reported data of nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases – and 98 new deaths – in the state. There have been an estimated 113,284 recoveries and 2,813 deaths in Texas, according to their COVID-19 dashboard.
Robison-Chadwell said the dashboard faced technical difficulties “outside of the control of County (Geographic Information System)” on Wednesday, which delayed their daily update until after 5 p.m.
Bell County and the Bell County Public Health District also are slated to give a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Bell County Courthouse, Jennifer Henager, deputy emergency management coordinator, said.
The update, which will be shared remotely via three live-streaming options, will feature Robison-Chadwell and Bell County Judge David Blackburn. They will be joined by representatives from Baylor, Scott & White, Seton Medical Center and Advent Health.
Streaming will be available on the Bell County website and the Bell County Emergency Management Facebook page. But Henager noted how their direct feed from Lifesize, which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/38CoA2O, has the best overall audio.