About 130 people received free diapers and other maternity items during a two-hour Saturday morning “Diaper Dash” at Our Lady of the Angels Maternity Shelter in Temple.
Georgette Greenwood, OLAMS executive director, said people had to pre-register before driving by and being serviced by volunteers.
“It’s free to anybody with a child under 36 months,” she said.
Diapers, wipes and toiletries were on the giveaway list, she said.
“We give out baby beds, cribs, baby wash, shampoo, conditioners,” she said.
OLAMS also provides items for the parents, she said.
“We offer any kind of counseling or case management about parenting or pregnancy,” she said.
The outreach holds diaper dashes at various times, she said, and people can call any time about a pantry visit.
“This is a shelter for homeless pregnant women,” she said. “Our goal is to help anybody who finds themselves in a crisis pregnancy.”
She encouraged people to call for help at 254-742-2340.
“We’re trying to help them be healthy parents,” she said.
Barbara Swain said she’s been staying at the shelter for about a month.
“This is so nice,” she said. “A lot of people need help, especially with the pandemic going on. It’s very nice, clean and comfortable. And they keep up with you after you leave, to make sure you’re OK. It’s a real good place to be comfortable and get yourself together.”