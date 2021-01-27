Bell County lost its 220th resident from a COVID-19 related death on Wednesday after the Bell County Public Health District identified five new fatalities.
“The new deaths were all for men,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “One was in his 70s from Belton, another in his 30s from Temple, another in his 60s from Bell County, another in his 70s from Temple and finally another in Killeen in his 70s.”
This was the third consecutive day in which a COVID-19 related death was reported in Bell County. Since Monday, the health district has identified 20 deaths, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.
Bell County has now totaled 17,931 cumulative cases, and at least 16,163 people have reportedly recovered to date.
“We added 42 cases for today so far and updated the total for yesterday with evening cases,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We have 1,768 active cases and an incidence rate of 487.2 per 100,000. That puts our rate close to where we were around Christmas. If we continue to be vigilant, we can drive it further down.”
Area school districts
Active cases are slowly declining in the Belton Independent School District, as 41 infections currently span 16 campuses: nine at Belton High, six at North Belton Middle School, five at Lake Belton Middle School, three at Chisholm Trail Elementary, two at High Point Elementary, two at Pirtle Elementary, two at Sparta Elementary, two at Lake Belton Middle School, two at South Belton Middle School, two at Belton New Tech High, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Southwest Elementary, one at Tarver Elementary, one at Belton Middle School and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
The district’s COVID-19 dashboard attributed an additional four cases to “other departments / buildings.” These 45 combined cases represent about 0.31 percent of its population, according to district data.
Salado ISD — totaling 17 active cases — has not logged a reported COVID-19 case since an 11th-grader tested positive on Monday, Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter on Wednesday.
Killeen ISD has tallied 83 COVID-19 cases in the past week bringing its cumulative total, since March 16, to 1,299, according to district data.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report — logging COVID-19 cases reported between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26 — shows 14 infections: two at Temple High, three at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, two at Travis Science Academy, one at Jefferson Elementary, two at Raye-Allen Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary, one at Fred W. Edwards Academy and one attributed to “administration.” District administrators will update the dashboard around 5 p.m.