More than 11.3 million doses have now been administered in Texas, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
Of the vaccine doses that have been administered, the state reports that so far 3.75 million people have been fully vaccinated. This means just over 13 percent of the state’s population has been vaccinated.
Bell County will have six COVID-19 vaccination sites this week, a combination of dynamic and static centers.
Baylor Scott & White, Seton Medical Center and AdventHealth will serve as the county’s three main fixed sites, mainly administering first doses of the vaccine.
Baylor Scott & White is offering first-dose vaccines at its West Campus, 546 N. Kegley Road; Seton is at 850 W. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights; and AdventHealth is at 2405 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 101 in Killeen.
The county is also offering a fixed drive-through second dose site at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The Expo Center will also serve as a first dose site this week on Wednesday for anyone with an appointment.
The Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen, 2000 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, will host a dynamic second dose clinic from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.
The Central Bell County Fire & Rescue, 84 N. Main St. in Nolanville, will also be administering doses from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Local pharmacies and stores are continuing to help distribute vaccines in the county, including multiple H-E-B locations.
The Texas Department of State Health Services allocation information shows that this week four H-E-B stores in Bell County will each receive 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This will mean the county will receive 1,200 doses in total.
These four H-E-B stores are located at 1314 W. Adams Ave. in Temple; 2509 N. Main St. in Belton; 601 Indian Trail in Harker Heights; and at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.
Pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS are also part of the distribution along with Walmart and Sam’s Club locations. Those interested in registering for the vaccines can call or go online to each business’s website.
Residents can also go to www.tdtnews.com/news/coronavirus/ for more information.