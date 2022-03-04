Bell County reported two new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Friday, raising the toll to 867 as cases continue to drop.
Bell County Public Health District Epidemiologist Costa Claver said two men in their 60s died from the coronavirus.
About 25 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the health district Thursday for a total of 168 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 46.29 cases per 100,000 residents in the county. The last time the positivity rate was this low was on July 14, 2021.
Of the 47,194 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,159 have recovered, and 867 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 52 of the 1,048 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton and Temple Independent School Districts reported no cases of the virus in the district.
Salado ISD reported no positive cases since Feb. 15.
Killeen ISD reported four student cases on its dashboard.
Free vaccinations, tests
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.