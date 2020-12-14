Coronavirus vaccine distribution has begun in Texas, the county’s top elected official said.
“Texas, like the rest of the states, should be receiving its initial allocations today,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said during a Monday meeting of the Bell County Commissioners Court. “Then those allocations go around the state to the registered providers.”
These initial allocations, which will be distributed to registered providers throughout the state, require “ultra-cold storage” — storage that just one Bell County provider reportedly has.
“I have been advised that (Baylor Scott & White) will be receiving a little less than 4,000 initial doses … sometime today or early tomorrow,” Blackburn said. “I have also been advised that vaccinations will begin within hours of the delivery to the health care workers, which are the first cohort of the state’s distribution allocation plan.”
Blackburn anticipates Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine to potentially become available in the following weeks.
“That vaccine does not require that ultra-cold (storage). It only requires refrigeration,” he said. “Those vaccines will be allocated in a similar manner as the Pfizer vaccine.”
This announcement came as the Bell County Public Health District identified five new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday with active cases continuing to rise to 1,759 — 85 more than Friday.
“We have added five new deaths for a total of 135, which include a man in his 80s from Temple, a woman in her 90s from Killeen, two men in their 60s from Temple and a woman in her 60s from Harker Heights,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Our sincerest condolences go out to their families.”
Bell County also registered its second-highest single-day case increase with 224 reported infections for Monday, according to the health district. Additional cases also were logged for Saturday and Sunday.
“We have added 224 new cases today along with the cases added over the weekend,” Robison-Chadwell said. “After accounting for recent recoveries that brings us to a … new incidence rate of 484.7 per 100,000 people. Our total number of cases since the pandemic began is 10,420 and 8,661 recoveries.”
Robison-Chadwell continued to emphasize the need to take extra precautions with the Christmas holiday approaching.
“Please social distance, remain at home if at all possible, wear a mask if you cannot social distance and wash your hands,” she said. “If you have any signs of illness, please stay home.”
Blackburn also stressed the importance of preventive measures on Monday, highlighting how vaccine distribution will “take some time.”
“I would remind everyone to social distance where they can, wear your face coverings where you can and certainly wash your hands frequently,” he said. “As they go through these various cohorts of (vaccine) prioritization, it will take several months before there are adequate (doses) for the entire population across the country. So it is important that we continue to practice those social distancing and face coverings that health authorities have recommended.”
Abbott visits White House
Gov. Greg Abbott joined other state leaders in visiting the White House on Monday where a briefing was held on Operation Warp Speed with Vice President Mike Pence.
These leaders discussed ongoing COVID-19 responses, and the rollout of vaccine doses throughout the country.
“As Texas begins distributing COVID-19 vaccines across the state, I thank President Trump and the federal leaders who worked diligently to ensure the success of Operation Warp Speed,” Abbott said in a news release. “These vaccines will save lives and play a crucial role in our efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and bring hospitalizations down in our communities.”
About 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were distributed across Texas on Monday, while an additional 75,075 doses are expected to be distributed to 19 other sites on Tuesday.
Area testing
Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Killeen on Tuesday through a partnership with the state of Texas and Irving-based Davaco, Peter Perez, the city of Killeen’s emergency management coordinator, said.
The testing, available only by appointment, will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive.
Registration is available online at texas.curativeinc.com, and results are provided to patients within 48 to 96 hours.
Area school districts
Every school in the Belton Independent School District has an active COVID-19 case, according to district data.
There are 13 active cases at Belton High, 11 at North Belton Middle School, eight at Lake Belton High, five at Southwest Elementary, five at Tarver Elementary, four at South Belton Middle School, three at Chisholm Trail Elementary, two at the Belton Early Childhood School, two at Pirtle Elementary, two at Sparta Elementary, two at Belton Middle School, two at Lake Belton Middle School, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at High Point Elementary, one at Lakewood Elementary, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Miller Heights Elementary and one at Belton New Tech High.
Belton ISD attributed an additional three cases to “other departments / buildings.”
Eight individuals in the Salado ISD are now recovering from an active COVID-19 case after an infection was identified at Thomas Arnold Elementary.
“An employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter. “Please continue to be careful through social distancing, wearing a mask, and avoiding large groups of people so we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our schools.”
Killeen ISD registered 98 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, according to its dashboard. These infections, which brought the district’s cumulative total to 712, largely stemmed from elementary school campuses — an ongoing trend in Killeen ISD.
Elementary schools have accounted for about 43 percent of all cases since March 16.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report, which logged infections reported between Dec. 8 and Dec. 14, showed 11 cases: three at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, two at Travis Elementary, one at Cater Elementary, one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, one at Scott Elementary and one at Thornton Elementary.