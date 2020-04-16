Temple ISD will begin allowing individuals, present without children, to pick up student meals on Monday at participating campus distribution locations.
Those picking up meals on behalf of a student will need to present school officials with a form of documentation, such as a birth certificate, attendance, report card or student identification. The district will not require documentation if children are present for meal pickup.
This change comes after state Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, co-signed a letter in March asking both the Texas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to give school districts more flexibility in providing free school meals.