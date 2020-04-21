BELTON — The Grand Avenue Theater will host a pop-up drive-in movie from 8-10 p.m. Friday.
The Secret Life of Pets 2 will be shown in the theater parking lot, 2809 Oakmark Drive in Belton, according to an announcement posted on the theater’s Facebook page.
The theater is charging $5 per car load for the event through cash or Venmo. The parking lot will open at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin when it is dark.
Limited concessions will be delivered to cars via text message. The theater’s limited menu includes large popcorn for $5, nachos for $4 and pizzas from $7 to $10.
Social distancing guidelines should be followed. Moviegoers are asked to stay in their vehicles unless in the restroom. Two people are allowed in each restroom at a time.
Oversized trucks and large vans are not allowed.