The Texas Nurses Association is calling for public and elected officials throughout Texas to promote mask and physical distancing, as the state exceeds 1 million lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Texas has recorded 1,010,364 coronavirus cases with 19,337 deaths since the pandemic began in early March, according to the count on the Johns Hopkins website.
There are now 985,380 confirmed cases in Texas, and at least 18,863 people have reportedly died in the state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Dr. Cindy Zolnierek, chief executive officer of Texas Nurses Association, asked Texans to understand how COVID-19 safety measures are not partisan requests.
“Wearing masks and distancing is the best defense we have against this virus,” she said in a news release. “We need our elected officials to help the public understand how their actions affect everyone in the state. Not wearing a mask means directly putting others, including nurses, at risk.”
Texas accounts for nearly one in 10 American cases and one in 50 infections worldwide, according to the Texas Nurses Association.
“Anyone who refuses to wear a mask is directly putting others at risk of harm,” the association’s release said. “Personal freedom should not extend to the freedom of putting others in danger. During this health crisis, we need Texans to be good neighbors and support their community and state as nurses face this virus on the frontlines every day.”
Milam County update
Milam County Judge Steve Young — who has consistently implored his community members to wear masks — said the county’s latest update showed a slight improvement in new cases.
“But we still had a lot of cases,” he said in a Tuesday evening statement. “Overall, we had three new PCR cases and six new probable cases. A total of six individuals were discharged from the active list and three were discharged from the monitored list.”
Young said testing will be available in Cameron on Thursday and in Buckholts on Friday.
“If you are a Milam County resident with COVID-19 symptoms, you are welcome to come see us for a free antigen test,” Young said.
Meanwhile, the Bell County Public Health District did not provide a dashboard update on Wednesday as county employees did not work on Veterans Day.
Local school districts
The Killeen Independent School District surpassed 300 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as 304 cumulative cases have been reported since March 16: 140 students and 164 staff.
Although active cases remained at 16 in the Belton Independent School District on Wednesday, a larger percentage of infections now stem from high school campuses with about 81.3 percent.
These cases — accounting for 0.109 percent of the district’s population — span four campuses, according to district data: seven at Belton High, five at Lake Belton High, three at Pirtle Elementary and one at Belton New Tech High.
The Salado Independent School District announced late Tuesday evening that a high school employee tested positive for COVID-19. This was Salado ISD’s first reported case since Nov. 1.
Temple Independent School District’s latest update, which logged infections reported between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11, shows eight cases: three at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at the administration building, one with transportation and two attributed to “auxiliary.”