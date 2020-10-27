BELTON — Small businesses in Belton will soon be able to seek more grant funds from the municipal government.
The City Council, in a unanimous decision Tuesday, allocated $240,000 from its more than $1.2 million federal coronavirus funds for a second round of small business grants.
“We are pleased to distribute into the Belton community additional federal funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “It is gratifying to offer this support to small businesses, many of which have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. We hope these funds will help stabilize and sustain many of Belton’s businesses.”
Last week, the city awarded $60,000 in grants to 30 small businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each business got $2,000.
“The application process will again be administered by the Central Texas Council of Governments,” Listi said. “Look for more information on the application process soon.”
In the first cycle of grants, a business was eligible if it was locally owned and independent; had fewer than 50 full-time employees as of March 1; be in Belton; have a publicly accessible location here; and recorded revenue decline since March 1.
“It’s some extra money for our businesses,” Mayor Marion Grayson said.
The new round of small business grants was not always a guarantee. Belton’s federal coronavirus dollars came with strict stipulations: 75 percent must be spent on medical expenses, public health expenses or payroll expenses for employees “substantially dedicated” to responding to the pandemic.
Initially, Belton planned to spend $155,000 in the first phase of its coronavirus relief fund money on medical expenses. Finance Director Mike Rodgers said, in a staff report, the city wanted to give that money to a local organization, such as Body of Christ Community Clinic or Baylor Scott & White. Both declined the offer, the finance director said.
“Despite our best efforts, however, the city could not find a local medical establishment that would accept the $155,000 payment for medical expenses,” Rodgers said, adding the city had to reach that 75-percent threshold with the $245,091 that was accessible before tapping into the rest of its funds.
A U.S. Treasury Department rule change altered that plan. The Treasury changed the requirements to allow for police and firefighters salaries — on top of emergency medical personnel — to go toward that 75 percent requirement, Rodgers said.
“These changes not only expedite the legitimate use of (the Coronavirus Relief Fund) funds for Phase 1, they also guarantee that the city can meet the spending requirements for Phase 1 and Phase 2 before the December 30, 2020, deadline,” the finance director said.
Belton now plans to use $925,455 — $185,091 for the first phase and $740,364 in the second — of its federal dollars on first responder salaries.
That means the city’s general fund reserves will see an increase because Belton’s first responders’ payroll will be covered by the COVID-19 funds.
“Now we can take this $925,000 we have now in saving from fiscal year ‘20, this body can determine what you want to do with that —without spending restrictions or deadlines,” Rodgers told the Council, suggesting it could be used on a third round of grants or even on other pressing needs, like street maintenance. “It’s what you guys want to do with this $925,000”