Six women took to Facebook looking to collect “cards of encouragement” for high school seniors in Central Texas amid the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, but were shocked with just how much community support they have received.
Frances Arnold, Heather Cook, Sandy Patton Dollard, Stacy Leann, Ashlee Tanguay and Tiffany Minosky are moderators of the Adopt a Senior: Central Texas Facebook page that hit the internet just under two weeks ago — a page which has quickly garnered more than 10,000 members.
“Adopt a Senior: Central Texas is a place where seniors can share their pictures, greatest moments and many accomplishments with their friends, family and community,” the group wrote on their page. “Once you post your original post as a senior, one of the members in the group will adopt you and send you something special in the mail. Some of the suggestions on gifts for those who adopt a senior are cards, letters, gifts or gift cards. I want to emphasize that it is the thought of the gifts that is sent not the amount spent.”
Although her children have already graduated college, Arnold understood the difficulty parents and their children are facing right now with graduation and prom plans in jeopardy.
“You want to fix the situation but you can’t, so I just hope this page helps a little bit,” Arnold, a Salado resident, said. “I handed off my gift to the student’s mom … and she just started crying. She told me, ‘You just don’t understand what this means to us as parents and our kids.’”
Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott said he is happy to see more people in the community devise ways to diminish the effects COVID-19 has had on graduating seniors.
“I think everyone knows the importance of a senior year. It’s just a very special time and it’s just positive, uplifting and inspiring to see people of all different generations come together and get behind our seniors,” Ott said. “I think it really shows that these groups of students are at the forefront of all our minds. Not just superintendents, high school principals or teachers … It’s everyone in the community.”
Ott hopes his seniors see how much support they have with their respective communities supporting their accomplishments. And these communities want to see how these gestures of gifts are impacting students.
“Once the kids get their cards or whatever they receive, we ask that they take a picture with it, so that everybody can see it,” Arnold said. “It’s so awesome to see the smiles. I think that’s the biggest thing for me.”
SENIOR SUPPORT
Those interested in supporting high school seniors can visit the Adopt a Senior: Central Texas Facebook group for information regarding eligibility at www.facebook.com/groups/579901392882311/.