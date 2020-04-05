For local businesses and the groups that help them, dealing with the affects of COVID-19 and working around the problems it has created has become one of their top concerns.
With Bell County having issued a shelter-in-place order, many businesses in Temple and Belton have had to temporarily close, while others have seen a decrease in customers. Despite these challenges, businesses are still attempting to move forward while maintaining safe practices for both customers and employees.
Businesses are trying to deal with the problems presented by the virus through innovation and accommodation.
For essential businesses such as Sears Hometown Store in Temple, business has remained mostly the same except with fewer employees and more cleaning supplies. Owners Shelby Hannah and Daniel Lee said they have been wiping down the store regularly while also delivering purchases to customer’s cars who don’t want to come in.
Hannah said they have seen the demand for freezers increase. Many of the calls they get each day are about freezers, with some residents who need one placed on long waiting lists.
For many restaurants, including La Luncheonette and Schoepf’s BBQ in Belton, there has been a need to change to being an exclusively takeout or delivery-based company.
La Luncheonette owner Brooke May said that on top of business at her restaurant, she has been taking her food truck to neighborhoods who request her and cooking large and individual orders for residents. Through this, May said she has not had to lay off any of her employees.
“We are trying to keep as business as usual as possible,” May said. “I also own a food truck and people call us and invite us to their neighborhoods. We go out there around dinner time and they can either pre-order and be invoiced or they can order at the window.”
Ronnie Schoepf, owner of Schoepf’s BBQ, said despite the drop in business, he has continued to do what he can to serve the community.
Schoepf said that although the restaurant had a pickup service before, the service was underutilized. The coronavirus has pushed the restaurant to innovate and better understand what to do for future disasters if they ever come.
Creative selling
While some businesses have been able to remain open under the county’s shelter in place order, Leah McHorse of Temple’s Darling Décor & More, and Darling Thrift Store, said she is struggling. As a business designated as non-essential, McHorse’s two stores have been forced to close though she still needs to pay rent on two locations.
“It has been very hard,” McHorse said. “Sadly, everything has been forced to stop except my bills, and I can’t just sit at home and lose my business. I have to be creative and utilize social media as much as I can to still have some money coming in.”
To help keep her business, McHorse said she has been more active with utilizing social media and has posted pictures of items for sale online.
McHorse sells the items to residents, relying on porch pickup or by delivering them. She said she plans on expanding this effort by posting videos where she shows off pieces for sale and gives decorating tips.
The coronavirus has not only made it hard for businesses that have been open but also those who had plans to open soon before the virus hit.
Fire Base Brewing Co., a veteran owned micro-brewery, planned on opening alongside one of downtown Temple’s first Friday events to draw more people in. Due to construction and the coronavirus, owner JD McBride said the business now plans to open later this month and allow pickup orders.
McBride said that while opening during a global pandemic was not something they planned on, he and his business partner knew it was something they could handle.
“We are both retired military and we have both gone through much worse and experienced much worse,” McBride said. “We will overcome (the coronavirus) and so will America.”
Local organizations
For groups geared to help local businesses, such as local chambers of commerce and economic development corporations, spreading information has been a key goal.
Temple Chamber of Commerce President Rod Henry said his organization has been trying to spread accurate information from reliable sources to the community. Both the chamber and the Temple Economic Development Corp. have given local businesses information on how to apply for government relief and what certain orders mean.
Belton Area Chamber of Commerce President Randy Pittenger said he has seen many local businesses adapting to the virus by moving toward a greater presence online while making more deliveries.
“Our community is strong and we have been encouraged by the ongoing support for local businesses,” Pittenger said. “There are many unknowns but we are confident that the Belton area will continue to be a growing and vibrant community for business growth in the future.”
Belton Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Cynthia Hernandez said she is working with the city of Belton and Presley Design Studio to create a business directory showcasing open businesses and their accommodations.
TEDC President Adrian Cannady said while some businesses have put business plans on hold during the crisis, others have maintained their plans.
Canady said this continued interest from these companies shows that Temple will be able to weather the coronavirus and continue to grow.
“These are challenging times due to the uncertainty of the current situation,” Cannady said. “However, I believe in the resolve and resiliency of our community. I believe in Temple’s position in the marketplace and Texas as we move through and beyond these uncertain times. That is why I am optimistic that in the long-run, our community will find its footing and continue on our trajectory of growth.”