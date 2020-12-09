The Bell County Public Health District identified five new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday as active cases reached 1,488 — 57 more than Tuesday.
“We had five new deaths reported today ... which include two men in their 70s from Killeen, a man in his 60s from Killeen, a man in his 70s from Temple and a man in his 40s from Killeen, Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Our condolences go out to their families.”
These latest fatalities brought the COVID-19 death toll to 130.
Robison-Chadwell told the Telegram how it is still difficult to gauge the impact the Thanksgiving holiday will have on future hospitalizations.
“It’s often hard to say exactly what hospitalizations will look like, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see an increase due to the post-Thanksgiving surge,” she said. “I would expect that most people will seek medical care if they find that their symptoms are getting worse or not improving after a few days. If we are going to see that surge in hospitalizations it would (likely) be in the next week, but since severity is so variable from person to person that is, again, hard to be certain about.”
Bell County has now totaled 9,793 cumulative cases, and at least 8,305 people have reportedly recovered to date, according to the health district.
Salado Public Library closure
The Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St., will be closed for the remainder of the week after two people broke quarantine and entered the facility.
“On Dec. 7, we had two people who had been sent home to quarantine come into the library,” the Salado Public Library said in a Facebook post. “We are erring on the side of caution in order to keep you and our staff safe. Library staff is currently at the library disinfecting areas and are able to take phone calls and answer questions.”
The library asked for residents to take advantage of its curbside service in the meantime.
Academy ISD school closure
Billy Harlan, Academy Independent School District’s superintendent, announced the district will close its elementary campus today through Friday amid COVID-19 issues.
“The total number of students/staff who are lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive is only four; however, 20 percent of our students and 54 percent of our staff are out today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) because they have been identified as close contacts to various positive cases,” Harlan said in a Tuesday letter to families.
Harlan said that students would be sent home with instructional packets from their teachers. The work packets will need to be turned in on Monday. Parents can expect teachers to reach out to their students for a daily check in, which will serve as their attendance for the day.
“I appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this situation together,” Harlan said.
Area school districts
Approximately 0.36 percent of the Belton Independent School District is recovering from COVID-19, according to district data.
There are 49 known infections across 14 campuses: 16 at Belton High, five at Chisholm Trail Elementary, four at Southwest Elementary, four at Lake Belton High, three at the Belton Early Childhood School, three at Miller Heights Elementary, three at South Belton Middle School, two at High Point Elementary, two at Tarver Elementary, two at North Belton Middle School, two at Belton New Tech, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Sparta Elementary and one at Belton Middle School.
Belton ISD also has an additional four cases attributed to “other departments / buildings.”
Lakewood Elementary and Lake Belton Middle School were the only two Belton ISD campuses without an active case on Wednesday.
The Killeen Independent School District has logged 119 cases in the last seven days, bringing its cumulative total to 646: 307 students and 339 staff members.
Meanwhile, Salado Independent School District’s last reported case of COVID-19 was Sunday. The district has 13 active cases, Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter.
The Temple Independent School District’s seven-day report is expected to update around 5 p.m. Its latest update — logging cases reported between Dec. 2 and Dec. 8 — showed 18 cases: nine at Temple High, three at Lamar Middle School, one at Travis Elementary, two at Cater Elementary, one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary and two at Kennedy-Powell Elementary.