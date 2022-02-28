Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Bell County with one new case reported Monday and 305 total active cases a low not seen since December 21, 2021.
Active cases show, 101 in Killeen, 93 in Temple, 46 in Belton, 21 in Harker Heights and the rest in other parts of the county.
The Bell County Health District Dashboard showed the incident rate went down to 84.04 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 47,088 cases reported since the pandemic started, 45,934 have recovered, and 849 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 69 of the 1,024 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
The dashboard for Milam County showed 15 active cases with 2916 total cases and 98 fatalities.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported no cases of the virus in the district.
Temple ISD had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard.
Killeen ISD reported two student cases on its dashboard.
Salado ISD reported no new cases since Feb. 15.
Free vaccinations, masks
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.
About 400 million N95 masks will be available free of cost through a federal program. H-E-B pharmacies in Temple have a limited amount of masks available to the public until supplies last.