The Bell County Public Health District reported three more COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, raising the county total to 395.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said the new cases included a man in his 70s from Belton, a man in his 60s from Killeen and a man in his 50s from Harker Heights.
“Our new case total is 20,846 with 20,040 having recovered,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Robison Chadwell said the county now has 411 active cases with an incidence rate of 113.2 cases per 100,000 people.