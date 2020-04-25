In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, Rev. Blythe Denham Kieffer, the pastor and head of staff at Westminster Presbyterian Church poses in Springfield, Ill. She said she has come to embrace and teach the fruits of "transcendent perspective," which means to be able "to look beyond what is in front of us. Because of faith in a loving God who is for each of us and all of us, we can look beyond the immediate crisis, wait with hope while honoring the guidelines for the well-being of our communities and world."