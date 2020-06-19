The city of Temple announced in Friday a decision to move forward with its yearly H-E-B All-American Fourth of July Fireworks Show — only in a new form.
The yearly fireworks show will be held in a drive-in format, with residents able to park at Crossroads Park this year instead of the previous Miller Park location. The event — normally the H-E-B All-American Family Fun Festival — will simply be a fireworks show this year without the usual music, food trucks and bounce houses.
Attendees coming to the Crossroads Park celebration, 1020 Research Parkway, will be required to stay in or directly next to their vehicle while in the park, with fireworks launching from the northwest side of the park.
“Though we will not offer the traditional Fourth of July activities like live music, bounce houses and food trucks, we are looking forward to offering this year’s modified drive-in fireworks show,” Temple Senior Special Events Coordinator Holly Leiferman said. “This will still give the community a fun and safe opportunity to get out and celebrate our nation’s independence.”
The six designated parking lots at the park will be opened at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 4, with parking spaces available to residents at a first-come, first-serve basis.
City officials said that each of the cars in the parking lot will be instructed to park in every other space to keep with social distancing. An estimated 908 parking spaces will be available for residents at the park when skipping every other space.
Guests are being asked to wear masks during the event when they are within six feet of other people.
Carpooling with multiple families is also being discouraged, with only a recommended one vehicle per family at the event.
While no live music will be available at the event, music for the fireworks show will be broadcast live on KUSJ-FM (105.5). City officials said residents not at the event, as well as those at the drive-in, will be able to tune in and enjoy the show in safety.
“The annual fireworks show is a tradition that many residents look forward too every year, so the City wanted to find a way to offer this experience in a way that adhered to recommended social distancing guidelines,” interim city spokesman Cody Weems said. “We believe this solution will allow residents to celebrate with their families in a safe, controlled environment.”
Traditional tailgating activities, such as barbecue grills, tents and yard games, will be prohibited at the event, with a list of prohibited items available on the city’s parks website https://bit.ly/3hFCaqx.