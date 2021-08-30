With the first week of classes completed, the Temple Independent School District relaunched its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday — a move made for continued transparency with students, parents, staff and community members.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report, in which COVID-19 cases reported between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30 on Monday, showed six infections: two at Temple High, two at Raye-Allen Elementary, one at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy and one at Bonham Middle School.
However, Temple ISD is only publishing results for PCR tests — which confirms a COVID-19 infection — and not for rapid tests, which revealed 11 probable cases last week.
“Both sets of results generate mass campus and family notifications to keep everyone informed,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said in a letter to families on Monday. “Only PCR tests will be reflected in the TISD dashboards because these are the only tests approved and accepted by (the Texas Education Agency) and the Bell County Public Health Department reporting standards to the state. This is no different than last year.”
Ott told the Telegram that his district learned so much in the past year in regards to safety protocols and vigilance against COVID-19.
“In the first week of school last year, we had a total of 12 cases that were positive lab-confirmed,” he said. “This year, in the first week of school, we’ve had 12 ... so we’re pretty proud of what’s been going on.”
The fourth-year superintendent, who noted that these cases represented two students and 12 staff members, has repeatedly encouraged the TISD community to wear face coverings when appropriate.
“I think one of the things I can do besides encourage is to model and lead by example,” he said. “I’ve been wearing my face covering any time I’ve been in the building with students and staff … so going out and seeing that our case counts were pretty low, when you look at districts our size, is something I’m very excited about.”
However, Ott said some challenges were presented last week.
“These challenges are synchronizing transportation arrival and dismissal times, establishing routines, powering up technological systems and managing time between prep and delivery of services; all very normal dealings and we are implementing necessary adjustments,” he said in his letter.
Ott also offered his opinion on Senate Bill 15 — legislation that would provide remote instruction funding under certain circumstances.
Those restrictions include assigning virtual students as a separate campus for accountability ratings, only offering remote instruction for students in third grade to 12th grade, limiting remote instruction enrollment to 10 percent of the district’s population, offering remote instruction for an entire tested grade level, requiring a district rating of “C” or higher and having remote instruction-only educators.
“We do recognize that there are emergency situations for homebound services,” Ott told the Telegram. “In those cases ... TISD offers those services for students per a physician’s order. This service has been provided by public schools for years.”
However, the Temple ISD superintendent emphasized how limiting in-person teachers from providing “synchronous virtual education” — under Senate Bill 15 — not only forces districts to hire more personnel but also to implement the program later into the school year.
“The year has started, and by time this gets rolled out fully, it will most likely be around Thanksgiving, which is disruptive in and of itself,” Ott said. “There is a commission studying virtual education that will be providing recommendations to the 88th session (of the Legislature); and we will wait for the completion of this interim study and the corresponding recommendations.”
With Ott and other Texas administrators awaiting those results, the Temple ISD superintendent said one thing is certain.
“Students learn best in school and that is irrefutable,” he said.