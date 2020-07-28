The upcoming 2020-2021 Leadership Temple class has been canceled.
The executive committee of the Temple Chamber of Commerce voted Friday to cancel the class since it was determined that holding the usual meetings, site visits, and group work gatherings would not be possible due to the COVID-19 crisis, Chamber president and CEO Rod Henry announced.
“An in-depth look at all alternatives was conducted to try and keep this year’s edition on track,” Henry said in a statement. “In the end, it was decided that the safety of everyone involved was priority. It was felt that to do anything less than what is expected from Leadership Temple programs of the past, would take away from the unique experience Leadership Temple provides today.”
In the meantime, Henry said, “let us all embrace the guidelines: social distancing, wearing a mask, washing your hands, and frequent use of hand sanitizer so we can begin to move forward as a community again.”