Bell County’s downward trend of daily new cases of COVID-19 this week continued on Friday.
The Bell County Public Health District added 12 new cases Friday — ending a week that started with 57 infections on Monday and slowly dwindled every day. Only seven additional recoveries were logged. The health district did not report any new deaths.
So far, 4,881 residents have tested positive for the virus and 4,413 of them have recovered.
Bell County has lost 64 residents to the coronavirus, according to the health district. The Texas Department of State Health Services, though, said that number was 67 — three deaths higher than the local figures.
Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell has said this trend can continue only if residents keep up with public health measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“We want to remind everyone ahead of Labor Day weekend to remain vigilant about preventing COVID-19,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We have seen a decline in cases from our highest daily number, but we are by no means out of the woods and we could see a quick surge up in cases if we are not careful.”
During the past two three-day weekends — Independence Day and Memorial Day — Bell County saw spikes in cases two weeks later.
Nearly two weeks after Fourth of July, the county recorded its highest single-day increase: 159 cases on July 14.
“As a reminder, social distance, wear a mask if you cannot social distance, stay home if you are sick, keep your kids home from school if they or anyone in the household is sick with COVID-19 symptoms and practice good hand hygiene,” Robison-Chadwell said.
In Milam County, officials said 447 residents have been infected with the coronavirus while 424 have recovered. Five Milam County residents have died from it.
Lampasas County officials added five COVID-19 cases. The county has at least 273 cases, with 242 recoveries and eight deaths.
Coryell County did not issue an update; 552 infections are known, 338 residents have recuperated and six have died.