Bell County Judge David Blackburn said he will consider reversing his October decision to reopen bars.
This consideration follows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's October announcement that bars could reopen if counties allowed — an option Blackburn authorized.
“As you may recall in the governor’s orders, there is an opportunity for counties to opt in or opt out of allowing bars to reopen with certain capacity restrictions,” Blackburn said. “I signed an authorization to allow bars to reopen. I don’t remember the date of that but it was several weeks ago … whenever the governor authorized that to be done.”
Although Bell County has since received a high volume of complaints about businesses not complying with COVID-19 orders, Blackburn noted how restrictions are currently enforced by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission per Abbott’s orders.
“If you see what you believe are potential violations occurring in any of the bars … I would encourage you to contact TABC,” he said. “If you go to their website, there is an email and phone number that you can call to make a request for an investigation.”
Potential violations can include face coverings not being worn when necessary, or capacity restrictions being restricted, he said.
“I’ll be reaching out to our local TABC inspector and investigator. If we have issues and concerns … and we can verify those, there is the potential that I could revoke that opt-in order,” Blackburn said.
Bell County spokesman James Stafford told the Telegram that Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt, who has been fielding complaints for the county, has received 165 complaints about businesses committing violations — infractions that include establishments other than bars.
“(Mahlstedt also) believes other complaints might have been directed to and handled by cities,” Stafford said.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District’s director, also has reported an influx of complaints.
“We’re getting a lot of calls from people complaining about businesses that are not in compliance,” she said. “We haven’t been keeping a tally of complaints but we have received quite a few.”
However, Robison-Chadwell stressed how the health district has minimal authority in enforcing COVID-19 restrictions.
“Give us a call and let us know, but I do want to emphasize that we don’t have a lot of authority to enforce (restrictions),” she said. “We have very minimal authority. I can’t say that we have none … but it’s very, very limited.”
The county’s top public health official said the health district is working to educate individuals on the significance of compliance.
“We will do everything we can to educate people, and get them to comply as much as we can,” Robison-Chadwell said. “I can’t promise that it will be perfect but certainly we’re going to try.”