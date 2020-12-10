The Bell County Public Health District shifted its COVID-19 threat level to its most severe ranking Thursday, as active cases reached 1,639 — 151 more than Wednesday.
“We have shifted the threat level to ‘Level 1: Severe Uncontrolled Transmission,’” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “This was done because we are seeing worsening community outbreaks associated with the post-Thanksgiving surge. Our public health system is strained, and while our health care partners are managing, they are also under stress.”
The health district expects another surge in COVID-19 cases to hit Bell County after Christmas.
“If (that wave) is anything like the wave of new cases we saw following Thanksgiving, it could certainly prove to be extremely problematic for Bell County,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Changing the threat level is not a trigger for any action, but this is a warning to everyone that we are all in this together. It is up to every individual to do their part to bring these numbers down.”
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said his greatest concern with the change in threat level is the possible strain on area medical resources.
“Our health care systems are managing the current load of patients, but we must do what we can as individuals to stay healthy and help others do the same,” Davis said. “The expected post-Thanksgiving surge appears to be taking place now, and Christmas is just two weeks away. Please continue to follow the suggested protocols, especially as we begin to spend time with people outside of our normal social circles during the holidays.”
Bell County — totaling 9,987 cases to date — registered a single-day increase of 168 new cases Thursday, while additional infections were added to previous days, according to the health district.
“Our seven-day rolling average is sitting at 141 cases, and our incidence rate remains over 400 per 100,000 people,” Robison-Chadwell said. “This is certainly a concern coming into the Christmas holiday.”
Area school districts
Pirtle Elementary, Lake Belton Middle School and Lakewood Elementary are the only Belton Independent School District without an active COVID-19 case. Belton ISD’s 60 active infections account for about 0.41 percent of its population, according to district data.
Active cases in the Salado ISD reached 14 Thursday after three new infections were identified.
“A third-grade student at Thomas Arnold Elementary School and two 12th-grade students at Salado High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report — logging cases reported between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10 — showed 14 cases: five at Temple High, one at Lamar Middle School, two at Travis Elementary, one at Cater Elementary, two at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, one at Jefferson Elementary, one at Scott Elementary and one at Western Hills Elementary.
Killeen ISD has reached 662 cumulative cases since March 16: 311 students and 351 staff members.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 9,987; 8,348 recovered; 1,639 active, 151 more than Wednesday; 130 dead*, 77 with comorbidities In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) there are currently 127 people hospitalized, 5 less than Wednesday
Temple: 3,168 cases (59 more than Wednesday), 48 deaths
Killeen: 3,776 cases (74 more than Wednesday), 39 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 1,277 cases (26 more than Wednesday), 19 deaths
Harker Heights: 666 cases (15 more than Wednesday), 12 deaths
Other: 1,100 cases (18 more than Wednesday), 12 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 67,619 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/y3pafeu7 to access the Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.