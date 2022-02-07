Seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Bell County Saturday for a total of 792.
About 53 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District on Thursday for a total of 2,678 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 737.90 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 46,335 cases reported since the pandemic started, 42,865 have recovered, and 792 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 178 of the 1,034 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients Monday. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported 15 confirmed cases in the district Monday.
Belton elementary schools showed nine cases, four at Belton Early Childhood School, two at Tarver, one at High Point, one at Miller Heights, and one at Southwest. Two cases were reported at the middle school level, one at North Belton and one at Belton Middle.
Four cases were reported at the high school levels, three at Belton High and one at Belton New Tech @ Waskow.
Temple ISD showed four confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Monday.
The district’s confirmed cases included two at Temple High School, one at Kennedy-Powell and one at Travis Science Academy.
Killeen ISD reported 85 student cases and 22 staff illnesses on their dashboard.
Vaccines and testing
Testing will continue at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The site is located inside a hangar and accessible through the Aviation Business Park Entrance. The site offers testing for those ages 2 and up until Feb. 11.
Belton ISD is partnering with the National Guard for a free, walk-in vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Feb. 19 at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
The site will offer Pfizer vaccines for anyone 5 and older. Those 12 and up can receive boosters. Anyone under 18 needs a parent present to be vaccinated.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.