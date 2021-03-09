Bell County saw six new COVID-19 deaths, the Public Health District announced Tuesday.
Of the new deaths, two were from Temple and four were from Killeen. The Temple deaths included a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s. Killeen saw the death of a man in his 30s, a woman in her 60s, another woman in her 70s and a 90 year-old woman.
“We did add 6 new deaths for a new total of 392,” Robison-Chadwell said. “One previously reported death … was removed from our total.”
The county now has 460 active cases, with the total number of cases now at 20,814 and recoveries at 19,962.
This means the county has an incidence rate of 126.7 people per 100,000 residents.