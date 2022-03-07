One new case of COVID-19 was reported by the Bell County Public Health District Monday for a total of 126 active cases — the lowest conveyed since July 13, 2021.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 34.72 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 47,195 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,202 have recovered, and 867 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 54 of the 1,041 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Milam, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton and Temple Independent School Districts reported no cases of the virus on their dashboard.
Salado ISD reported no new cases since Feb. 15.
Killeen ISD reported three student cases on its dashboard.
Tests available
More free COVID-19 tests are available for Americans if needed.
During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden said that those who already placed an order for the COVID-19 at-home tests could put a second order at covidtests.org for an additional four tests per household.
The program ran in conjunction with the U.S. Postal Service was introduced in December during the omicron variant surge. Tests began arriving at households in January.
At the start of the program, Biden said 500 million tests would be available for the public free of charge.
A news release from the Postal Service said 270 million tests had been delivered on 68 million orders placed at the site.
Vaccinations
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.