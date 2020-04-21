Cheeves Brothers Steakhouse launched its new Cheeves Cares program — an initiative aimed toward providing free meals to Baylor Scott & White staff — with a 200-meal donation on Tuesday.
However, the steakhouse will soon follow with weekly deliveries of 500 meals as long as need and support both exist.
Co-owner Lauren Wilson noted how the idea for this initiative was kick started during a conversation with a podiatric surgeon at Baylor Scott & White — a conversation that quickly revealed a need for these donated meals.
Rod Henry, Temple Chamber of Commerce president, has continuously praised local businesses for the role they have been playing in finding creative and innovative ways to support their neighbors.
“It’s in times of crisis when you see the best of people come through. Whether it’s a restaurant giving away free meals or what … The outpouring of support and help just makes you feel really great,” Henry said.
Although Wilson wishes she could provide the more than 1,300 Baylor Scott & White employees with a free meal, she understands the difficulty behind it. Therefore, she plans to rotate the departments that receive meals.
“As much as I would love to be able and provide every employee with a meal, I can’t. Our business is impacted (by COVID-19) too,” Wilson told the Telegram. “I can’t personally afford all of the costs … but I knew it was something important to get done. I knew that if I made a few phone calls I could probably pull the support together.”
Wilson said she reached out to people her business has connections with or often does business with, and luckily, she was not met with many no’s.
“Most everyone said they wanted to help. We had donors ranging anywhere between $500 to $5,000,” Wilson said.
She emphasized how Cheeves Cares had garnered an additional $8,500 within 24 hours after only having $1,000 to work with on Monday.
“We’ve had a huge response to this and it’s something that has taken a lot of different supportive individuals to be able to organize and we’re grateful for the fact that we’re able to make a difference for all of the medical personnel … From doctors and nurses to dock workers and janitorial staff,” Wilson said. “Literally every department of the hospital because everyone there plays a vital role in making sure everything is running as it should.”
The backing the program has received from donors also has allowed Cheeves Brothers the opportunity to continue employing its staff.
“We’re able to take that project on because our employees like to work and they want to get out and contribute,” Wilson said. “It’s a great ability for them to still be able to work albeit with some hour reductions with some of the mandates that impacted us.”