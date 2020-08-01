I’m sorry to say the Telegram is involved in a propaganda war against hydroxychloroquine being used to treat Wuhan virus. On July 20 and 21, the paper published two AP stories about coronavirus drug treatments.
Amongst other lies, both claimed hydroxychloroquine is ineffective and even dangerous. They cited tiny tests (on 20 or so patients) that used no stated scientific method and came from anti-Trump sources.
Why does every AP story about hydroxychloroquine always cite President Trump’s endorsement for hydroxychloroquine in negative terms? Why does the AP neglect several massive, recent hydroxychloroquine studies, and many smaller clinical experiences that show excellent results for hydroxychloroquine?
A huge study in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases found that 13 percent of patients treated with only hydroxychloroquine died of WH, 26.4 percent of untreated patients died. The study included 2,541 people hospitalized from March 10 to April 2 in Detroit’s Henry Ford Health System’s six hospitals. This is real, believable clinical data.
The Henry Ford Health System’s authors noted other studies that found no effect of hydroxychloroquine are not peer reviewed, or have too few patients, or used incorrect timing and doses. (See Washington Times, July 3.)
Two new, large studies last week show hydroxychloroquine works. It is safe enough to sell over the counter. Plagued by malaria, India, Costa Rica, Honduras, and other countries sell it over the counter.
Democrats have weaponized hydroxychloroquine in a war against President Trump. A recent estimate says over 75,000 more people will die of coronavirus unless treated with hydroxychloroquine, fatalities all in the Marxist Democrats current war on America.
Peter Jessup
Belton