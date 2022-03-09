Milam County reported a new COVID-19 death on its dashboard Wednesday, bringing the total to 100 deaths since the pandemic started.
“It’s bad that we have that many deaths,” Milam County Judge Steve Young said Wednesday. “We’re lucky that we have vaccinated about 12,000 of the 21,000 people eligible for vaccination in our county. Otherwise, our numbers would be a lot higher.”
Young said the population in Milam County is about 25,000 people. Those eligible for vaccination include anyone over 5 years of age.
The county reported five active cases in the county with three of them in a hospital. A total of 2,928 have been recorded and 2,923 have been closed or have recovered.
Bell County cases drop
About seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Thursday for a total of 142 active cases — nine less than the day before.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 39.13 cases per 100,000 residents in the county. The last time the incidence rate was in the 30s was on July 13, 2021.
Of the 47,242 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,320 have recovered, and 870 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 46 of the 1,017 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported no cases of the virus in the district.
Temple ISD had one confirmed case of COVID-19 at Kennedy-Powell Elementary.
Killeen ISD reported four student cases on its dashboard.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round of free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. The federal government authorized families who received the first batch of tests to place a second order.