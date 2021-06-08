Baylor Scott & White hospitals and clinics are replacing employee manned screening stations with self-screening monitors, a spokesman said.
A self-screening monitor at the Temple hospital’s South Tower entrance Tuesday morning reminded visitors to wear a mask and checked temperatures. Those with normal temperature readings were prompted to enter the building.
“We continue to welcome patients, employees and visitors through a limited number of entrances,” Deke Jones, a Baylor Scott & White public relations specialist, said.
“Patients who have or are suspected to have COVID-19 should continue wearing surgical masks supplied by the facility,” he said. “Hospital visitors with unapproved masks will be given an approved mask.”
Masks are available at the entrances.
Unapproved face coverings include bandanas, masks with valves and neck gaiters.
According to Jones, all patients, visitors and staff are still required to wear face masks at all Baylor Scott & White facilities except children under 2, people who have breathing issues and anyone who can’t remove a mask without assistance.
Patients will be screened for COVID-19 at registration, and patients experiencing symptoms or a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will be asked to go home and contact their primary care physician, Jones said.
Baylor Scott & White urges patients wanting to see their doctor to consider the use of video visits or messaging through the MyChart app.