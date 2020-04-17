Hope turned to heartache Friday and an unwanted reality came to fruition when the University Interscholastic League announced the cancellation of all remaining athletic and academic competitions and state championships because of the ongoing fight against the spread of the coronavirus.
The UIL, the governing body over Texas’ public school extracurricular contests, released its decision hours after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that included the closure of all public and private schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Previously, schools had been ordered shuttered through May 4. Initially, the UIL had held off canceling competitions and instead had postponed what was left of winter sports (the boys basketball state tournament and boys and girls soccer playoffs) and spring sports seasons — including baseball, softball, track and field, golf and tennis — that were just ramping up when all games, matches and tournaments were first halted the weekend of March 14.
Now, contests for all sports are officially canceled.
“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” said Dr. Charles Breithaupt, UIL Executive Director. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”
Also Friday, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) announced all extracurricular activities under its umbrella have been shutdown.
“The Executive Board and TAPPS staff has been communicating via conference calls weekly and as needed to review our status and the plan to resume activities. As the COVID 19 situation continues today, we have reached our final spring phase. With the presidential plans shared yesterday and Governor Abbott’s address this afternoon, all schools are effectively closed through the end of the school year,” TAPPS Executive Director Bryan Bunselmeyer said. “In keeping with this order and the health interests of all involved, TAPPS moves to the conclusion of our spring activities.”