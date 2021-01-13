Bell County registered a single-day case increase of 123 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, as the Bell County Public Health District identified four related deaths.
“The new deaths are for a woman in her 90s from Temple, a woman in her 70s from Belton, a man in his 70s from Temple and a man in his 30s from Temple,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
Of the 185 known residents Bell County has lost from COVID-19, the health district reported that 118 had a comorbidity at the time of their death — a fatality where one or more medical conditions co-occurs with a primary health complication.
Bell County has now tallied 16,038 cases and at least 12,985 people have reportedly recovered to date, according to the health district. Active cases dropped to 3,053, which is five fewer than Tuesday.
Area school districts
The Belton Independent School District has 65 active cases of COVID-19 spanning 16 campuses: nine at Belton High, eight at South Belton Middle School, eight at Lake Belton Middle School, six at North Belton Middle School, six at Lake Belton High, five at Belton Middle School, five at Lakewood Elementary, three at Chisholm Trail Elementary, three at Sparta Elementary, two at Charter Oak Elementary, two at Miller Heights Elementary, two at Pirtle Elementary, two at Southwest Elementary, two at Tarver Elementary, one at High Point Elementary and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
Belton ISD has an additional six cases attributed to “other departments / buildings,” according to district data. These 71 cases represent about 0.49 percent of Belton ISD’s population.
Killeen ISD has reported 71 lab-confirmed cases in the last seven days. These cases, which stem from 38 students and 33 staff, brought the district’s cumulative total to 1,107 since March 16.
Temple ISD’s seven-day dashboard, which is currently logging cases reported between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13, shows six infections: two at Temple High, two at Bonham Middle School, one at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, and one at Raye-Allen Elementary.
There are 26 active cases — six employees and 20 students — in Salado ISD after two infections were announced on Wednesday.
“A second-grade student at Thomas Arnold Elementary School and a seventh-grade student at Salado Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday on Tuesday,” Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily news release.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 16,038; 12,985 recovered; 3,053 active, 5 less than Tuesday; 185 dead*, 118 with comorbidities (63.78 percent)
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) there are currently 257 people hospitalized, same as Tuesday. Six ICU beds were listed as available.
Temple: 5,111 cases (301 more than listed Tuesday), 74 deaths
Killeen: 6,066 cases (317 more than Tuesday), 52 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 2,121 cases (141 more than Tuesday), 24 deaths
Harker Heights: 1,051 cases (61 more than Tuesday), 18 deaths
Other: 1,689 cases (113 more than Tuesday), 17 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 78,376 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/y3pafeu7to access the Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.