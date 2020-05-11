Museum director award

Bell County Museum Executive Director Coleman Hampton, center, holds his Governor’s Award for Historic Preservation from the Texas Historical Commission outside of the museum in Belton. County Commissioners Bobby Whitson, left, and Russell Schneider flank Hampton. 

BELTON — The Bell County Museum will reopen to the public at noon on Tuesday, June 2, according to a news release. Visitors should be aware of new procedures and protocols put in place in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The opening date, along with procedures and protocols, were decided upon jointly by a trustee-led Reopening the Museum Committee and Executive Director Coleman Hampton. They were approved by Bell County Judge David Blackburn.

Patrons and museum staff will have to follow several guidelines:

*Visitor capacity will be limited to 25 percent in the Bell County History exhibit and West Gallery space.

* Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear facemasks, per State of Texas guidelines.

* Hand sanitizer will be placed throughout the museum for visitor and staff use.

* Visitors are strongly encouraged to maintain 6 feet social distance from those not in their group.

* Groups of 10 or more are asked to call the museum, 254-933-5243, before visiting.

* All interactive areas and the second floor are closed to the public.

The museum is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton. Museum hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.