BELTON — The Bell County Museum will reopen to the public at noon on Tuesday, June 2, according to a news release. Visitors should be aware of new procedures and protocols put in place in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The opening date, along with procedures and protocols, were decided upon jointly by a trustee-led Reopening the Museum Committee and Executive Director Coleman Hampton. They were approved by Bell County Judge David Blackburn.
Patrons and museum staff will have to follow several guidelines:
*Visitor capacity will be limited to 25 percent in the Bell County History exhibit and West Gallery space.
* Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear facemasks, per State of Texas guidelines.
* Hand sanitizer will be placed throughout the museum for visitor and staff use.
* Visitors are strongly encouraged to maintain 6 feet social distance from those not in their group.
* Groups of 10 or more are asked to call the museum, 254-933-5243, before visiting.
* All interactive areas and the second floor are closed to the public.
The museum is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton. Museum hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.